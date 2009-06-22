CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as greenback climbs, equities sag

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Monday morning, pressured in part by broad-based strength in the greenback and sagging global equity markets.

At 7:20 a.m. (1120 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1441 to the U.S. dollar, or 87.40 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1351 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.10 U.S. cents at Friday's close.

"We're starting the week again with risk aversion as the dominant theme. As a result, you have U.S. dollar strength and your commodity-based currencies under significant pressure," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist RBC Capital Markets.

World stocks slipped on Monday as caution ahead of this week's data and the Federal Reserve meeting weighed on assets perceived to be riskier. [MKTS/GLOB] U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open. [ID:nN22430567]

Typically, movements in stock markets are a gauge of investors' appetite for risk.

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, fell below $69 a barrel, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and weaker European equities. [ID:nSYD456749]

Canadian bond prices were slightly higher, following U.S. Treasury prices in Europe on Monday but gains were limited as investors braced for record volume of bond auctions later in the week, as well as the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday. [ID:nLM090459] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)