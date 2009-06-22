Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:07 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as greenback climbs, equities sag

Mon Jun 22, 2009 7:28am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Monday morning, pressured in part
by broad-based strength in the greenback and sagging global
equity markets.
 At 7:20 a.m. (1120 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1441 to the U.S. dollar, or 87.40 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.1351 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.10 U.S. cents at Friday's
close.
 "We're starting the week again with risk aversion as the
dominant theme. As a result, you have U.S. dollar strength and
your commodity-based currencies under significant pressure,"
said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist RBC Capital
Markets.
 World stocks slipped on Monday as caution ahead of this
week's data and the Federal Reserve meeting weighed on assets
perceived to be riskier. [MKTS/GLOB] U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open. [ID:nN22430567]
 Typically, movements in stock markets are a gauge of
investors' appetite for risk.
 The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, fell below
$69 a barrel, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and weaker
European equities. [ID:nSYD456749]
 Canadian bond prices were slightly higher, following U.S.
Treasury prices in Europe on Monday but gains were limited as
investors braced for record volume of bond auctions later in
the week, as well as the Federal Reserve policy decision on
Wednesday. [ID:nLM090459]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 