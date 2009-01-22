CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil rebounds, bonds fall

* C$ edges up as oil rebounds to settle higher

* Big drop in Nov retail sales pressured market early

* BoC forecast of deep, short recession has little impact

* Bonds hurt by supply concerns due to stimulus spending

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the U.S. currency on Thursday, rebounding from early weakness as the price of oil, a major Canadian export, bounced higher.

The currency was at C$1.2537 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.76 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2558 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.63 U.S. cents, on Wednesday. It hit a low of C$1.2741 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.49 U.S. cents, early in the session after figures showed Canadian retail sales were worse than expected in November [ID:nN22].

In the United States weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, while housing starts and permits fell to a record low in December. [ID:nN22528164]