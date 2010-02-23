Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:50 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar flat as commodities, M&A eyed

Tue Feb 23, 2010 9:40am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * C$ slightly lower at 95.87 U.S. cents
 * Bonds higher across the curve
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but softer
commodity prices and the prospect of a cross-border acquisition
by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO: Quote) weighed.
 Brookfield is preparing to bid for a large stake in No. 2
U.S. mall owner General Growth Properties Inc GGWPQ.PK,
aiming to outbid Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N: Quote), the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
 "It's always hard to tell with M&A (mergers and
acquisitions) because you don't really know what kind of FX
they already have on their balance sheet, if they actually
really need to buy U.S. dollars," said Camilla Sutton, a
currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
 "So it's all kind of rumor and speculation but it does
point to the potential that there is maybe some flow out there
of buying U.S. dollars, selling Canada."
 As well, the price of oil, which often influences the
commodity-linked Canadian dollar, fell more than $1 per barrel
to below $79, breaking a five-day rally, helped by expectations
of a build in U.S. crude oil stocks. [O/R]
 Gold also eased on Tuesday as the market sought more
clarity on U.S. interest rates, looking to this week's
testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for
direction. [GOL/]
 At 9:17 a.m. (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0431, or 95.87 U.S. cents, slightly down from Monday's
close at C$1.0426 or 95.91 U.S. cents.
 With global equity markets lower, bracing for consumer
sentiment data in the United States, North American bond prices
were higher across the curve.
 U.S. Treasuries shaved gains but remained positive after a
slower annual rate of decline in home prices in December
reinforced the housing market's difficult road to recovery.
[US/]
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR added 5
Canadian cents at C$100.280 to yield 1.358 percent, while the
10-year bond CA10YT=RR gained 12 Canadian cents to C$101.020
to yield 3.493 percent.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 