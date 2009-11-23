CANADA FX DEBT-Strong data and commodities help C$ close higher

* C$ closes at C$1.0558 per U.S. dollar

* Currency snaps four-session skid

* Retail sales continue climb in September

* Bond prices little changed (Recasts)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Monday, boosted by stronger equity and commodity prices, including a record level for gold, with solid domestic retail sales data also providing support.

The currency's rise was compounded by a drop in the greenback, which fell against a slew of currencies as the view that U.S. interest rates would stay low for a long time prompted investors to diversify out of the dollar. [FRX/]

Data that showed Canadian retail sales increased twice as much as expected in September also gave the domestic currency some support before it slipped into a tight range for much of the North American session. [ID:nN23252766]

"Most of the action was overnight and so it's a little bit disappointing that we couldn't get any follow through," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital. "To me everything is pointing to a resumption in the U.S. dollar downtrend, but I think the herd is waiting for the next push through some levels to get us going again."

Before settling into its range the Canadian currency had rallied as high as C$1.0540 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.88 U.S. cents, following a string of four straight lower closes.

It backed off slightly and went on to close at C$1.0558 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.71 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0699 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.47 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

Gold hit a record high above $1,170 an ounce and added to momentum from earlier this month, while oil prices rose after strong U.S. housing data boosted expectations that an economic rebound will bolster fuel demand. [GOL/] [O/R].

North American equities also ended higher as upbeat data from Canada and the United States coupled with firm commodity prices to boost optimism about an economic recovery.

Oil and gold are key Canadian exports whose prices often influence its currency and equity market.

Butler said liquidity in financial markets is expected to dry up heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

BOND PRICES FLAT

Canadian bond prices ended little changed as the backdrop of strong data crimped investor appetite for more secure assets like government debt.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR ended up 2 Canadian cents at C$100.01 to yield 1.247 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 16 Canadian cents to C$103.11 to yield 3.365 percent.

Canadian bonds outperformed their U.S. counterparts across much of the curve. The Canadian 10-year bond was 1 basis point above its U.S. counterpart, compared with 1.50 basis points on Friday. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 416 941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.reuters.com@reuters.net)) ============================================================== FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Canadian dollar and bonds report....[CAD/][CA/] TSX market report..........[.TO] Headlines from global forex markets ...[FXNEWS] Bank of Canada stories.....[BOC] Bank of Canada weekly t-bill auction...[CA/BIL] Bank of Canada securities auctions.....[CA/AUC] Bank of Canada interest rate story.....[CA/INT] Reuters monthly Canadian dollar poll..FOREXPOLL33 [CAD/POLL] Canadian interest rate poll...........[CA/POLL] Reuters G7 quarterly economy poll....[ECILT/CA] Weekly economic data poll......[ECI/CA][ECI/CI] Reuters global stocks poll (Canada)...EQUITYPOLL5 [EPOLL/CA] Top News: Canada ......[TOP/CAN] Today in Canada.......[CA/DIARY] Canadian debt and money news ....[D-CAN][M-CAN] FOR CANADIAN MARKETS DATA, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Real-time Canadian economic RICS.......ECONCA Canadian dollar quote............CAD=CAD=D3 Canadian bonds quote..CDBN<0#CABMK=>CABONDT Canadian money market quote...CDMN<0#CAMMKT=> Canada-Treasury spread rates........<CA/SPREAD> Canadian Debt and Forex speed guide...........<CA/DEBT><CAD/1> Canadian Equities speed guide.......<CA/EQUITY> S&P/TSX Composite index ...............GSPTSE FOR MAIN GLOBAL MARKET DATA AND MARKET REPORTS: FTSE Eurotop 300 ......FTEU3 European report .......[.EU] Nikkei 225..............N225 Tokyo report............[.T] FTSE 100................FTSE London report...........[.L] Xetra DAX..............GDAXI Frankfurt market stories[.F] CAC-40...FCHI Paris market stories...[.PA] World Indices.......<0#.INDEX> Foreign exchange........[FRX/] Oil.......[O/R] US Treasuries........... [US/] International bonds.....[EUB/] Gold.........[GOL/X] or [GOL/] CRB index of commodity futures.........[CRB/] All spots FX= Tokyo spots AFX= Europe spots EFX= Volatilities FXVOL= Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news [CEN] Economic Forecasts...ECON Official rates...[INT/RATE] Forex Diary.......[MI/DIARY] Top events........[M/DIARY] Diaries...........[DIARY] Diaries Index........[IND/DIARY] Press Digests.....[PRESS] Polls on G7 economies..[SURVEY/]