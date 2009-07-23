CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high on central bank report

* C$ rises as high as C$1.0842 to the U.S. dollar

* Rallies after Bank of Canada's Monetary Policy Report

* Bank says economy to emerge from recession this quarter

* Bond prices lower across the curve (Adds details, quote)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level against the U.S. currency in seven weeks on Thursday after the Bank of Canada said the economy will pull out of recession this quarter.

The central bank also said the world economy has likely averted a worst-case scenario and is bottoming out. [ID:nBAC000317]

The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.0842 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.23 U.S. cents, its highest level since June 3.

In its Monetary Policy Report, the bank highlighted that the rise in the Canadian dollar has been primarily driven by higher commodity prices and general weakening in the U.S. dollar, said George Davis, chief technical strategist, RBC Capital Markets

"They're saying it appears to be based on fundamental developments as opposed to speculative excess," Davis said.

"The market has taken that as a positive as it reduces their concern that the currency is overshooting right now."

At 11:29 a.m. (1529 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0850 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.17 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0985 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.03 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve as money flowed out of safer government debt and into equities on higher metals prices and optimism about corporate results. Canadian bonds were also hurt as the bigger U.S. Treasury market retested session lows on Thursday after the government announced a record volume of bond auctions next week. [ID:nN23131490] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)