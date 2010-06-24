CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as growth concerns weigh

* C$ lower at 95.87 U.S. cents

* Bond prices firmer, follows U.S. Treasuries

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by weaker oil and global equities on concerns about economic growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a pessimistic outlook.

The U.S. central bank acknowledged a faltering pace of U.S. economic recovery on Wednesday as it renewed its vow to hold benchmark interest rates exceptionally low for an extended period. [ID:nN22150078]

"The backdrop still remains extremely dicey," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Central banks are starting to ... express some very notable concern about the situation, and that is getting a lot of people rethinking rate profiles for central banks."

At 7:50 a.m. (1150 GMT), Canada's dollar was at C$1.0431 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.87 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0384 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.30 U.S. cents.

The U.S. central bank's assessment, which helped to push world stocks and oil prices lower [MKTS/GLOB] [O/R], followed a pair of soft economic reports that triggered a sharp fall in the Canadian dollar the day before.

On Wednesday, the currency touched a low of C$1.0461 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.59 U.S. cents, its weakest level since June 9.

Watt said the 200-day moving average of C$1.0433 to the U.S. dollar is a key technical level.

"If we hold below it we can maybe have more hope that the optimistic growth scenarios will unfold. If we start going above then we start worrying whether or not we're in another period of risk aversion and worrying about global economic growth," he said.

With no domestic economic data to speak of, Canadian government bond prices followed the path of U.S. Treasuries, where yields dropped following the Fed announcement and on broader concerns about euro zone debt troubles. [US/]

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR was up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.563 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 30 Canadian cents to yield 3.198 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)