CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar flat on lackluster sentiment

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, lacking direction from its usual drivers as U.S. equity futures were flat and commodity prices gave mixed performances.

World shares were slightly lower, weighed down by European and emerging market stocks, while U.S. crude oil futures slipped, but copper was higher on the day.

At 8:06 a.m. (1306 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9952 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0048, up very slightly from Friday's finish at C$0.9954 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0046.

Scotia Capital currency strategist Sacha Tihanyi said the day's range for the currency was expected to hold between C$0.99 to the U.S. dollar and parity.

He noted that the Canadian dollar was still trading in the weaker end of its three-week range of C$0.9838 to C$1.0034 after last week's cautious stance by the Bank of Canada took markets by surprise.

Looking ahead, the domestic highlight of the week is Tuesday's December inflation data.

"The markets seemed to be positioned for a little bit more hawkishness than they received so that will be a key data point," said Tiyanhi. "We had the nice retail sales out on Friday last week so that kind of gave us a bit of a pause but I think if you see weakness in inflation data, it could certainly negatively impact CAD."

Canadian bond prices were also mixed, lacking significant direction in early trade. The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.732 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR added 4 Canadian cents to yield 3.322 percent.

(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)