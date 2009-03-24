CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases with equities, supply hurts bonds

* Canadian dollar off 6-week high as risk appetite wanes

* Bonds fall with U.S. Treasuries, focus on supply

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday morning as weakness in stock markets spurred caution.

With little economic news to drive the currency this week, movement is likely to be directed by equity and commodity markets, analysts said.

North American equity markets opened lower on Tuesday, a day after a big rally that was driven partly by news of a U.S. plan to help rid banks of toxic assets.

At 9:50 a.m. (1350 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.2243 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.68 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2225 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.80 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

"It's quiet today so far. We've seen a little bit of a push to the topside in early trading for dollar/Canada, which I think is mainly predicated on the selloff that we've seen in equity markets," said George Davis, chief FX technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

As a result, the U.S. dollar has strengthened versus most currencies, he said.