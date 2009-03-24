CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as risk appetite fades, bonds drop

* Canadian dollar off 6-week high as risk appetite wanes

* Bonds fall hard, miss out on rally in Treasuries (Updates to close)

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Tuesday as appetite for risk declined along with falling stock markets.

With little economic news to drive the currency this week, movement is likely to be directed by equity and commodity markets, analysts said.

North American equity markets finished lower on Tuesday, a day after a big rally that was driven partly by news of a U.S. plan to help rid banks of toxic assets. As optimism about that plan faded on Tuesday, the U.S. dollar rose as its safe-haven appeal increased. [ID:nN24530004]

The Canadian currency closed at C$1.2318 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.18 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2225 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.80 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

"I think you have to view the Canadian dollar in a global context today, which is to say you've got a strong U.S. dollar," said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist at TD Securities. "Most other players, barring the pound have been pretty weak, so Canada is looking pretty respectable compared to other commodity players, the euro."

A retest of the Canadian dollar's six-week high around the C$1.22 level, hit on Monday, is not out of the question. The currency is now well off the 4-1/2 year low hit two weeks ago, partly because the economic outlook has improved recently as statistics have not been as dire as feared.