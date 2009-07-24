Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:07 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Economic hopes boost C$ for 3rd straight day

Fri Jul 24, 2009 4:50pm EDT
 
 * C$ finishes at C$1.0829 to the U.S. dollar
 * Up 3.1 percent for the week
 * Bonds mostly lower
 (Adds details, quotes)
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, July 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose
against the greenback for a third straight session on Friday,
encouraged by stable equity and commodity markets and reassured
by the mostly rosy economic outlook issued by the Bank of
Canada on Thursday.
 The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.0794 to the U.S.
dollar, or 92.64 U.S. cents.
 The Bank of Canada declared Canada's recession to be
virtually over and offered a mostly upbeat view on the world
economy. [ID:nN23196742] As well, the central bank toned down
its stance against the Canadian currency's appreciation.
 "It's not off their radar screens but they have watered
down the concern about the Canadian dollar strength," said
Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
 "I think the market feels more comfortable that the Bank of
Canada at this point will not stand in front of the rally in
the Canadian dollar," he said.
 But Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney warned on Thursday
that the bank would not be afraid to use unorthodox tools if it
felt the Canadian dollar was climbing too sharply.
 Two cabinet ministers, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
[ID:nN24464520] and Trade Minister Stockwell Day, chimed in on
Friday to voice their concern about the appreciating currency.
  Day said that a rising Canadian dollar CAD= was hurting
the country's exports, but that the currency has not reached a
level to cause serious worries. [ID:nSP256830]
 The Canadian dollar finished at C$1.0829 to the U.S.
dollar, or 92.34 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's finish of
C$1.0865 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.04 U.S. cents. It is up 3.1
percent for the week.
 "It just consolidated its amazing gains of the week," said
Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
 "Higher commodity prices, fading risk aversion and some
softness in the greenback, and, of course, the Bank of Canada's
call that the recession is all but over,"  were major drivers
of its strength, he said.
 The Canadian dollar also drew support on Friday from
relatively stable equity markets and firmer crude oil prices,
which settled slightly above $68 a barrel, in part on optimism
about a turnaround in the global economy.[ID:nSIN277013]
 BONDS FLAT TO LOWER
 Canadian bond prices were flat to lower across the curve as
Toronto equity markets managed to hang on to gains after a
relatively lackluster session.
 The Canadian market mimicked U.S. Treasuries, which were
little changed on Friday as investors braced for a record
volume in bond auctions next week. [ID:nN24221692]
  The two-year Canada bond was down 3 Canadian cents at
C$99.86 to yield 1.329 percent, while the 10-year bond fell 18
Canadian cents to C$101.65 to yield 3.549 percent.
 The 30-year bond was down 10 Canadian cents to C$115.65 to
yield 4.056 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 4.5441 percent.
 Canadian bonds mostly underperformed U.S. Treasuries across
the curve. The Canadian 30-year bond was 49 basis points below
the U.S. 30-year yield, compared with about 50 basis points
below on Thursday.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)
 