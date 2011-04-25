CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on rising commodities, weaker greenback

* C$ rises to C$0.9514 vs U.S. dollar, or $1.0511

* Bond prices track U.S. Treasuries higher

* Gold hits record high, U.S. oil nears $113 a barrel

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday as commodity prices soared and higher-yielding assets were bid after North American markets reopened following the long Easter holiday weekend.

Spot gold hit a record high above $1,518 an ounce and silver surged 5 percent to top $49 an ounce, moving closer to its 1980 all-time peak, lifted by a weak U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

U.S. crude prices approached $113 a barrel, buoyed by an escalation of violence in the oil-producing Middle East and post-election unrest in OPEC member Nigeria. [O/R]

"All things are pointing for Canada to continue to do better, but I think it's just going to be a flow-driven session more than anything else today," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

Butler said liquidity was lighter than usual, given the Easter Monday holiday across much of Europe.

At 8:26 (1226 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9514 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0511, up slightly from Thursday's North American finish at C$0.9537 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0485. It was a softer after reaching its highest level in three and a half years. Most North American markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday.

"We probably need to get a close below C$0.95 to get a little more of that momentum back," said Butler.

Beyond the C$0.95 level, analysts say there are few technical barriers in the way of all-time highs for the Canadian dollar.

The highlight of the week's events is the expected news conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday after the bank's two-day policy meeting. [ID:nN20193559]

Canadian bonds closely tracked U.S. Treasury prices higher as market players look to the Fed for signs it will not rush to shrink its huge balance sheet, though buying was kept to a minimum before a series of auctions.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.793 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR climbed 17 Canadian cents to yield 3.270 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)