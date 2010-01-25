CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags as investor confidence fragile

* Falls to C$1.0594 to the US$, or 94.39 US cents

* Currency flat as investors in "wait and see mode"

* Bond prices slightly softer across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar sagged slightly against the U.S. currency on Monday morning but moves were largely muted as investors were unwilling to make major bets ahead of key events this week.

Investors -- still slightly shaken by concerns last week over a White House plan to limit risk-taking by U.S. banks and China's monetary policy stance -- were slightly nervous ahead of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee announces decision on Wednesday.

Markets also were awaiting a Senate vote on whether embattled Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would win support for a second term. Bernanke's term ends Jan. 31. [ID:nN24141266]

"Things seem to be a little risk-off at the moment," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

"People are right now in a wait and see mode and that's why things are so flat."

At 9:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0594 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.39 U.S. cents, slightly lower than C$1.0581 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.51 U.S. cents, at Friday's finish.

Elsewhere, the euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Monday as an offer of five-year Greek sovereign bonds met strong demand. [FRX/]

The price of oil, a key Canadian export, were flat at around $74.54 a barrel. [O/R] Oil often exerts a strong influence on the Canadian dollar.

Government bond prices were flat to slightly lower, mirroring moves in the U.S. Treasuries where debt prices fell as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open. [US/] (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)