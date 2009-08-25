CANADA FX DEBT-C$ heads higher ahead of data, bonds flat

* C$ inches higher as U.S. equity futures point up

* Bond prices flat

* U.S. housing, confidence data in focus

* Bank of Canada's Timothy Lane speaks at 1 p.m.

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar edged higher versus the U.S. greenback on Tuesday after an overnight dip as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open.

Overnight, the Canadian unit slipped as low as C$1.0805 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.55 U.S. cents, alongside weakening equity markets.

But news that Ben Bernanke will be renominated as chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve for a second term [ID:nLP233065] lifted U.S. stock index futures ahead of U.S. housing and confidence data. [ID:nN25195102]

The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. Home Price Index for June is at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and consumer confidence for August, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT)

"The Canadian dollar and other currencies are taking their cue from broader market movements that are seen in equities," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"What we're seeing so far in the handoff into the North American session is somewhat of a rebound in equity markets ahead of Case-Shiller and consumer confidence, both of which are expected to be stable to marginally positive releases."

At 8:21 a.m. (1221 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0751 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.01 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0770 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.85 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

In the previous session, better-than-expected retail sales in June helped lift the Canadian currency to its highest since Aug. 6 at C$1.0727, and a 22 percent move off the four-year low reached in early March, but that level was so far unmatched on Tuesday.

There was no Canadian data on tap, although traders may look at a speech by Timothy Lane, a deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. He will be speaking on "The Canadian Economy Beyond the Recession" in Kingston, Ontario, at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Canadian bond prices were flat ahead of the day's data. The two-year Canadian bond CA2YT=RR dipped 1 Canadian cent to C$99.37 to yield 1.318 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 10 Canadian cents to C$102.70 to yield 3.421 percent.

The 30-year bond CA30YT=RR was off 2 Canadian cents at C$118.28 to yield 3.914 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Kenneth Barry)