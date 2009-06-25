CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends weaker after volatile day, bonds rise

* C$ hits 85.92 US cents, lowest level in over 5 weeks

* Bonds rise after U.S. data

* U.S. 1st qtr GDP contracts less, jobless claims up (Adds details)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, pulled lower by an unexpected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims that dimmed the economic picture, but firmer oil prices cushioned the fall.

At one point, the Canadian currency fell as low as C$1.1639 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.92 U.S. cents, its lowest level since May 18, before trimming losses as the price of oil, a key Canadian export, rose more than 2 percent to above $70 a barrel.

Its high for the day was C$1.1523 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.78 U.S. cents.

Early U.S. data put some pressure on the Canadian dollar as initial claims for state unemployment insurance for the week increased by 15,000 to a greater-than-expected seasonally adjusted 627,000. That overshadowed a report that showed the U.S. economy contracted less than previously thought in the first quarter. [ID:nN25259990]