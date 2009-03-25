Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:18 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises after Geithner comments, stocks help

Wed Mar 25, 2009 12:36pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* Canadian dollar up as Geithner's comments hit greenback

* Rising equity markets lend support, oil pares losses

* C$ still relatively range-bound (Updates to midday)

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar reversed early weakness on Wednesday as the U.S. currency was undercut by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and by rising equity markets.

The flight-to-safety appeal of the U.S. currency was also hurt by better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders for February and a jump in new home sales. [ID:nLP953349]

Geithner's comments that were the main catalyst that drew the U.S. dollar into a volatile spin as he expressed openness to expanded use of an IMF currency basket even as he said the greenback would remain the world's reserve currency for a long time. [ID:nN25418099]

Despite the weaker U.S. dollar, however, the Canadian currency stayed in the same C$1.22-C$1.24 range it has been in all week.

At noon (1600 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.2254 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.61 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2318 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.18 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

"Currencies were jumping around on Geithner's comments," said Shane Enright, currency strategist at CIBC World Markets.   Continued...
 