CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rattled as risk aversion boosts greenback

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar tumbled to its lowest level since last week versus the greenback at midmorning on Wednesday in a swift move after weak U.S. economic data and falling equities fueled risk aversion trades.

With no key Canadian economic data due until the end of the week, the moves in the currency were being dictated largely by the direction in its U.S. counterpart, which took off on its safe-haven status after data showed the pace of existing home sales in the United States fell in January. [ID:nN25480760]

That data came as North American equities were pinned lower by nagging concerns about the fate of the U.S. banking sector.

"Markets are reacting to news, whether it's economic news or whether it's risk aversion trending by virtue of equity markets that are melting down right now," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank of Canada.