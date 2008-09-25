Canadian dollar rises vs broadly weaker greenback

* Canadian dollar rises 0.5 percent vs greenback

* Focus on speech by Bank of Canada governor

* Bonds mixed as investors wait for news on U.S. plan

By John McCrank

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday as U.S. weekly jobless claims data painted a bleaker picture of the economy and investors worried about delays to the U.S. rescue package for the financial sector.

Canadian bond prices were mixed as the market waited for news on the U.S. plan, which is working its way through Congress.

At 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), the Canadian unit was up 0.5 percent at C$1.0314, or 96.96 U.S. cents, from C$1.0367, or 96.46 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

The currency rose as high as C$1.0305, or 97.04 U.S. cents, after data showed that 493,000 U.S. workers filed for jobless benefits last week.