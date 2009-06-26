CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as investors bid riskier assets

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. currency on Friday morning, boosted by firm commodity prices and as the greenback weakened on a revival in investors' thirst for assets perceived to be riskier.

At 7:34 a.m. (1134 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.1487 to the U.S. dollar, or 87.05 U.S. cents, from Thursday's finish at C$1.1562 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.49 U.S. cents.

The Canadian dollar retreated "rather sharply" over the past few days so it seemed like it was due for a pause, said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Oil prices rallied over night, equity markets rallied overnight -- so positive sentiment on markets overall. That tends to be a positive Canadian dollar environment," said Watt.

Oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, rose above $71 a barrel on Friday, in part, after reports of a Nigerian attack in a Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L: Quote) oilfield. [ID:nSIN249975]

A weaker greenback and global equity markets also underpinned strength in the Canadian currency. [FRX/] [MKTS/GLOB]

However, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weak open on profit taking. [ID:nN26316997]

The firmness comes after the Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, at one point touching its lowest level since mid-May.