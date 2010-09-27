Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:34 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips on soft commodities, U.S. equities

Mon Sep 27, 2010 11:00am EDT
 
   * C$ down at 97.41 U.S. cents
 * Bonds firmer across curve
 (Updates to midmorning, adds quote)
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell
against the U.S. currency on Monday morning, as the greenback
recovered earlier losses, while weaker commodity prices and
U.S. equities pressured the resource-linked currency.
 Oil fell below $77 a barrel, while gold shied away from the
record high at $1,300 an ounce it reached earlier in the
session. [O/R] [GOL/]
 "Euro was rallying but it stopped just short of an
important technical chart level, so that's inspired some of
those short U.S. dollar positions to square," said Jack Spitz,
managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank
Financial.
 "That, combined with the move lower in the Dow and the S&P,
and energy markets have fallen."
 At 10:51 a.m. (1451 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0266 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.41 U.S. cents, down slightly
from Friday's finish at C$1.0256 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.50
U.S. cents.
 Canadian bond prices were slightly higher across the curve,
tracking U.S. Treasuries on Monday. [US/] The two-year bond was
7 Canadian cents higher to yield 1.434 percent, while the
10-year bond rose 33 Canadian cents to yield 2.827 percent.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)
 