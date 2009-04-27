CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down, bonds up as swine flu worries weigh

* C$ touches low of 81.85 U.S. cents

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's currency fell on Monday as worries about the magnitude of the swine flu outbreak pulled down the prices of Canadian commodities and pushed investors to the perceived safe haven of the U.S. dollar.

Commodity prices and equity markets fell on concern that the outbreak could dampen any economic rebound [MKTS/GLOB]. Mexico said on Monday that 149 people had been killed by the virus, which has spread to the United States, Canada and Europe [ID:nN27484099].

"If you see people a little bit nervous over the uncertainty, it may cause a little bit of a spillover impact in terms of people curtailing consumption and things that would normally be expected to help promote economic growth," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"That uncertainty is why the equity markets are trading with a softer tone."