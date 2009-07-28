CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as US consumer confidence weighs

* C$ retreats from C$1.0750 to the U.S. dollar

* Pressured by equity, commodity weakness

* Bond prices climb on safe haven bid (Adds details, quote)

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pulled back from a near 10-month high against the U.S. dollar at midday on Tuesday, dragged down by lower oil prices and retreating equites after a disappointing reading of U.S. consumer confidence.

The currency fell back after racing as high as C$1.0750 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.02 U.S. cents, earlier in the day, its highest level since Oct. 3.

The currency fell with North American stock markets after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence declined more than anticipated in July, while some quarterly corporate results and forecasts sparked worries about the strength of the recovery.[ID:nN28130084] [ID:nN28129823]

"We started to see the markets fade off again once we touched that new high," said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"With the release of consumer confidence we really saw some weakness out of equities."

At 12:51 p.m. (1651 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.0885 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.87 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0811 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.50 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

Weak oil prices also helped to tug the currency lower, while gold and base metals prices were also weak.

The Canadian dollar is up about 20 percent since falling to a four-year low in March.

"Over the last two weeks, we've seen a tremendous move in the Canadian dollar higher so I think a part of it is just a natural give back," Sutton said.

BONDS HIGHER

Canadian bond prices, with no domestic economic data to consider until later in the week, followed the bigger U.S. Treasury market higher across the curve as money flowed out of assets perceived to be risky. [ID:nN28419221]

"It's all very much connected today," Sutton said.

The two-year Canada bond was up 7 Canadian cents at C$99.88 to yield 1.316 percent, while the 10-year bond rose 51 Canadian cents to C$101.91 to yield 3.518 percent.

The 30-year bond climbed 95 Canadian cents to C$116.25 to yield 4.024 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 4.5222 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)