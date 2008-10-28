CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up as improved sentiment helps reverse slide

* Higher oil and stock prices help boost Canadian dollar

* Currency fell to 4-year low below 70 US cents overnight

* Bond prices slide as investors flock back to equities

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was higher versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday in choppy trade that saw the currency move back from its lowest level in more than four years as a bout of short-covering kicked in.

Bond prices, with no Canadian data to consider, were down across the curve alongside the bigger U.S. Treasury market as a slew of bargain-hunting gave a jolt to global stock markets and left little interest in government debt.

At 9:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.2864 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.74 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2889 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.58 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

That erased a steep overnight fall in the currency, which dropped to C$1.3019 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.81 U.S. cents, its lowest level since September 2004.