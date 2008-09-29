UPDATE 1-Canadian bonds surge after U.S. plan rejected

*Canadian bond market set for more gains on safety bid

*Canadian dollar slips 0.7 percent against greenback

*Perceived chances of rate cut jump as uncertainty rises

TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canadian bond prices rallied on Monday as investors exited equities en masse after U.S. lawmakers rejected the U.S. $700 billion bailout package for the ailing financial sector.

The Canadian dollar slipped against the U.S. dollar, but stayed in the middle of a range it has held in recent days. Canada, with its relatively minor direct exposure to the financial crisis, was being seen as something of a safe haven, though a plunge in energy prices still weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency.

The Toronto Stock Exchange fell over 900 points, erasing 300 points minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives' rejected of the U.S. Troubled Asset Relief Program See [ID:nSP371928], intended to bring relief to the financial sector and get credit markets moving again.

The uncertainty fueled a powerful rally in the bond market as investors sought relatively secure government debt.

"This bill was more or less assumed to go through, now that it hasn't it's left a big question mark as to what the (U.S.) Treasury will do, so there's really a massive flight to safety," said Charmaine Buskas, senior economics strategist at TD Securities.