CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed after Canada, U.S. GDP data

* C$ at C$1.0059 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.41 U.S. cents

* Bond prices slightly higher across the curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was little changed against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed Canada's economy grew an as-expected 0.3 percent in February, but growth in the U.S. came in weaker than expected.

It was the sixth consecutive monthly domestic increase, pushed higher by stronger manufacturing and the Olympics, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts polled in advance by Reuters had expected a 0.3 month-on-month increase. [ID:nN30160623]

At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0059 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.41 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than about C$1.0054 just before the release of the GDP data. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0054 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.46 U.S. cents.

"Canada's growth rate was solid. No major surprise for the markets," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"The combination of both numbers we saw in the North America today were close enough to consensus that they didn't change the outlook one way or another," added Porter.

The U.S. dollar held steady at lower levels versus the euro on Friday after a government report showed the U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter. [FRX/] [ID:nN2926503]

But U.S. stock index futures pared gains and pointed to a flat open on Friday as worries over debt-laden Greece eased and the economy grew in the first quarter but at slightly slower-than-expected pace. [.N]

More broadly, however, the Canadian dollar was holding its ground, said Sacha Tihanyi, a currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"The Canadian dollar is holding in quite well in recent sessions despite some weakness and now with easing of fears in Europe on the potential announcement of an austerity package and money being given to Greece, it's really the euro show today," said Tihanyi.

BMO's Porter said the broader market still has major concerns about sovereign risk.

"As long as that continues to overhang the market it could be tough ... for any remotely risky investments like the Canadian dollar," he said.

BONDS SLIGHTLY HIGHER

Canadian bond prices were slightly higher across the curve, following moves in the U.S. Treasuries which erased losses and turned flat briefly on Friday after the weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth. [US/]

"We have seen a bit of strengthening in Canada. I wouldn't put it down to the GDP numbers, which were basically on the money. There may have been a little bit of concern that GDP would surprise on the high side and there's a bit of relief in bonds that it came in as expected," said Porter.

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR was up 10 Canadian cents to C$99.20 to yield 1.946 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was higher by 30 Canadian cents at C$98.30 to yield 3.704 percent. (Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)