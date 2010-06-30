Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:41 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softer after GDP data

Wed Jun 30, 2010 9:08am EDT
 
   * C$ sags to 94.72 U.S. cents
 * Canada April GDP weaker than expectations
 * Bonds slightly higher across curve
 TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar sagged against
the U.S. currency on Wednesday morning after domestic data
showed the economy unexpectedly stalled in April on a slide in
retail sales.
 At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0557 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.72 U.S. cents, slightly
below Tuesday's finish at C$1.0553 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.76
U.S. cents.
 Statistics Canada said real gross domestic product stayed
flat in the month after seven straight months of expansion,
disappointing market expectations of 0.2 percent growth.
[ID:nN30434455]
 The currency switched tracks after the domestic data.
Earlier, it rose on firm oil prices and as global equity
markets recovered after a tender eased investors' jitters about
bank funding in the euro zone. [ID:nLDE65T0VB]
 Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher
Wednesday. The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR climbed 10
Canadian cents to yield 1.353 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR edged 9 Canadian cents higher to yield 3.081
percent.
  (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
 