CANADA FX DEBT-C$ bounces back to finish week higher

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded to close higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday and secure its first weekly gain in five weeks as traders backed out of long U.S. dollar positions.

Domestic bond prices fell across the curve in a volatile session where prices bounces around the break-even level as equity markets moved in and out of negative territory.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.2045 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.02 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2180 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.10 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

For the week, the currency rose 5.7 percent, but still ended the month down 11.6 percent as equity markets sold off sharply and prompted a surge in demand for the greenback.