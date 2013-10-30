Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:44 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ slides to 7-week low after Fed statement

Wed Oct 30, 2013 2:16pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a seven-week low on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said it will maintain the pace of its bond purchases for now, as
expected.
    The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0481 against
the greenback, or 95.41 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close
of C$1.0470, or 95.51 U.S. cents. 
    That marked a session low and the lowest level for the
currency since early September.
 