CANADA FX-C$ slides to 7-week low after Fed statement

TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a seven-week low on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will maintain the pace of its bond purchases for now, as expected. The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0481 against the greenback, or 95.41 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0470, or 95.51 U.S. cents. That marked a session low and the lowest level for the currency since early September.