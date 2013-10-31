Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:45 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canadian GDP data

Thu Oct 31, 2013 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high on Thursday after data showed the Canadian economy
grew at a slightly stronger-than-expected pace in August.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0443 versus the
greenback, or 95.58 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close
of C$1.0484 , or 95.38 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a high of
C$1.0435 shortly after the data was released.
    Canada's economy grew by 0.3 percent in August, topping
expectations for a 0.2 percent increase, though that was still
slower than July's unrevised 0.6 percent rate.
 