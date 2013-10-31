CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canadian GDP data

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Thursday after data showed the Canadian economy grew at a slightly stronger-than-expected pace in August. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0443 versus the greenback, or 95.58 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.0484 , or 95.38 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a high of C$1.0435 shortly after the data was released. Canada's economy grew by 0.3 percent in August, topping expectations for a 0.2 percent increase, though that was still slower than July's unrevised 0.6 percent rate.