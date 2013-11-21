CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after U.S. jobless claims data

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Thursday after data in the United States showed the number of workers filing claims for new unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0481 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.41 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's North American close at C$1.0447 , or 95.72 U.S. cents. The loonie fell as far as C$1.0489 shortly after the data.