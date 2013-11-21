Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:41 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after U.S. jobless claims data

Thu Nov 21, 2013 8:42am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low on Thursday after data in the United States showed
the number of workers filing claims for new unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0481 versus the U.S.
dollar, or 95.41 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's North
American close at C$1.0447 , or 95.72 U.S. cents. The loonie
fell as far as C$1.0489 shortly after the data.
 