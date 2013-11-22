CANADA FX-C$ trims losses after retail, inflation data

TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some of its losses on Friday after domestic retail sales rose much more than expected in September, while a separate report showed the annual inflation rate eased to a five-month low last month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0550 versus the U.S. dollar, or 94.79 U.S. cents, still weaker than Thursday's North American close of C$1.0521, or 95.05 U.S. cents.