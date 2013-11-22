Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:41 EST
CANADA FX-C$ trims losses after retail, inflation data

Fri Nov 22, 2013 8:43am EST
 
TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some
of its losses on Friday after domestic retail sales rose much
more than expected in September, while a separate report showed
the annual inflation rate eased to a five-month low last month.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0550 versus the U.S.
dollar, or 94.79 U.S. cents, still weaker than Thursday's North
American close of C$1.0521, or 95.05 U.S. cents.
 