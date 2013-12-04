Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:39 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie at 3-year low after central bank statement

Wed Dec 4, 2013 10:14am EST
 
TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a
fresh three-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after
the Bank of Canada held its interest rate steady but sounded a
touch more dovish in its outlook.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0680 to the
greenback, or 93.63 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of
C$1.0649 or 93.91 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of
C$1.0698 shortly after the decision was released.
 