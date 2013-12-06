CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after jobs data

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors took in better-than-expected labor market reports both at home and in the United States. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0701 to the greenback, or 93.45 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0641, or 93.98 U.S. cents. The loonie had briefly firmed to a session high immediately after the reports before retreating to as far as C$1.0708.