Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:39 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after jobs data

Fri Dec 6, 2013 8:41am EST
 
TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a
session low against the greenback on Friday as investors took in
better-than-expected labor market reports both at home and in
the United States.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0701 to the
greenback, or 93.45 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of
C$1.0641, or 93.98 U.S. cents. The loonie had briefly firmed to
a session high immediately after the reports before retreating
to as far as C$1.0708.
 