Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:38 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to session low after economic data

Fri Dec 20, 2013 8:39am EST
 
TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors took
in data that showed retail sales unexpectedly fell in October,
while a separate report showed the annual inflation rate rose
last month.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0723 to the
greenback, or 93.26 U.S. cents, a session low and weaker than
Thursday's close of C$1.0666, or 93.76 U.S. cents.
 