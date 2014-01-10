Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:37 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after Canadian and US jobs data

Fri Jan 10, 2014 8:38am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed
the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, while
U.S. jobs figures also came in weaker than expected.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0877 to the
greenback, or 91.94 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of
C$1.0852, or 92.15 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of
C$1.0918 shortly after the reports were released.
 