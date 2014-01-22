Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:34 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits 4-yr low after Bank of Canada statement

Wed Jan 22, 2014 10:10am EST
 
TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a fresh four-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after
the Bank of Canada signaled it is more concerned about weak
inflation than it was three months ago and left the door open to
an interest rate cut if risks worsen.
    The Canadian dollar fell to a session low C$1.1039
to the greenback, or 90.59 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's
close of C$1.0972, or 91.14 U.S. cents.
 