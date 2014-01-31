Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:36 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ falls to 4-1/2-year low after monthly GDP data

Fri Jan 31, 2014 8:43am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
4-1/2-year low on Friday, breaking through the C$1.12 level
shortly after data showed the domestic economy grew by 0.2
percent in November, in line with economists' expectations.
    The loonie had initially held its declines against the
greenback following the data before pushing lower. The Canadian
dollar was at C$1.1206 to the greenback, or 89.24 U.S.
cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1166, or 89.56 U.S.
cents.
 