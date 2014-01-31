CANADA FX-C$ falls to 4-1/2-year low after monthly GDP data

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a 4-1/2-year low on Friday, breaking through the C$1.12 level shortly after data showed the domestic economy grew by 0.2 percent in November, in line with economists' expectations. The loonie had initially held its declines against the greenback following the data before pushing lower. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1206 to the greenback, or 89.24 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1166, or 89.56 U.S. cents.