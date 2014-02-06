Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:35 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX -C$ weakens after trade data

Thu Feb 6, 2014 8:47am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar cut earlier
gains against the greenback to trade lower on Thursday after
data showed the country's trade deficit was much larger than
expected in December.
    Canada's trade deficit was C$1.66 billion ($1.49 billion) in
December, the biggest gap since November 2012. At the same time,
investors were taking in data south of the border that also
showed the U.S. trade deficit widened at the end of last year.
  
    The Canadian dollar had been trading around session
highs heading into the releases. Shortly after the data, the
currency was at C$1.1100 to the greenback, or 90.09 U.S. cents,
weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.1080, or 90.25 U.S. cents.
 