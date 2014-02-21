Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:31 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after CPI, retail sales

Fri Feb 21, 2014 8:42am EST
 
TORONTO Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 percent in January, the highest rate since June 2012.

At the same time, investors were taking in a separate report that showed retail sales fell more than expected in December.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1133 to the greenback, or 89.82 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1099, or 90.10 U.S. cents.
 