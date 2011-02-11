CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lifted by surprise Canada trade surplus

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after trade data for December beat expectations, with the country returning to a trade surplus. [ID:nSCLBDE798]

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9929 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0072, up from around C$0.9958 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0042 immediately before the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)