Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:19 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lifted by surprise Canada trade surplus

Fri Feb 11, 2011 8:39am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after trade
data for December beat expectations, with the country returning
to a trade surplus. [ID:nSCLBDE798]
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9929
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0072, up from around C$0.9958 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0042 immediately before the release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 