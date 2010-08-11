CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles after trade deficit balloons

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest level in more than two weeks against the greenback on Wednesday after data showed the country's trade deficit soared past expectations to reach C$1.13 billion ($1.06 billion) in June.

The Canadian currency touched a session low of to C$1.0431 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.87 U.S. cents, its softest level since July 23. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)