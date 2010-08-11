Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:39 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles after trade deficit balloons

Wed Aug 11, 2010 8:51am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
weakest level in more than two weeks against the greenback on
Wednesday after data showed the country's trade deficit soared
past expectations to reach C$1.13 billion ($1.06 billion) in
June.
 The Canadian currency touched a session low of to C$1.0431
to the U.S. dollar, or 95.87 U.S. cents, its softest level
since July 23.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 