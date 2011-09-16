CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rangebound ahead of Europe meeting

*C$ flat at C$0.9844 vs US$, or $1.0158

*Bond prices little changed

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning as cautious investors awaited a meeting of European finance ministers that might finally come up with action to fight a worsening debt crisis.

European shares rallied a day after coordinated moves from central banks to boost liquidity, but U.S. futures and the euro fell, looking vulnerable to the downside if the meeting in Poland, which the United States will join, fails to agree on further measures. [ID:nnL3E7KG0KC]

"Generally speaking over the last few months, dollar/CAD has been driven by risk sentiment ... and with the euro trekking a little bit lower today, people are concerned over some of the headline risk that could be emanating out of Europe," said Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

"I think the general view is that if there ever was a (Greek) default, they would rather push that out into the future when the economic backdrop is at least in a better position than it is now, but we'll see what happens."

At 8 a.m. (1200 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9844 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0158 U.S. cents, slightly down from Thursday's North American finish at C$0.9840 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0163 U.S. cents.

Investors will also have an eye Canadian securities transaction data and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment survey later in the morning.

Canadian bond prices were similarly little changed.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was off 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.036 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was down 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.299 percent.

(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)