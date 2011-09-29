Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:51 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens again after brief relief rally

Thu Sep 29, 2011 1:47pm EDT
 
 * C$ sinks to C$1.0371 vs US$, or 96.42 U.S. cents
 * Europe worries persist despite German vote
 * Bonds prices mostly lower
 (Adds analyst comment, updates levels)
 By Andrea Hopkins
 TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
in afternoon trade against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as
a relief rally over progress on the European debt crisis proved
short lived, and investors returned to the safety of the U.S.
dollar.
 The Canadian currency had initially firmed after Europe
again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers
rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger
euro zone bailout fund, known as the European Financial
Stability Facility (ESFS).
 "It was nice to get the German passage of the ESFS bill but
that's hardly the signal that the EU crisis is over. If
anything it is just the start of the next phase of the crisis.
So that euphoria faded rather quickly as reality began to sink
in," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at Royal Bank
of Canada.
 Bigger challenges loom for the euro zone now. Financial
markets are already anticipating a likely Greek default and
demanding more far-reaching measures to prevent the crisis that
began in Athens from spreading far beyond Europe and its
banks.[ID:nL5E7KT2WC].
 The Canadian dollar, which had also been buoyed early in
the day by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic news, reversed
course and weakened to fresh session lows.
 At 1:32 p.m. (1730 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood
at a session-low C$1.0371 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.42 U.S.
cents, below Wednesday's North American session close of
C$1.0326, or 96.84 U.S. cents.
 It had rallied as high as C$1.0256 to the U.S. dollar, or
97.50 U.S. cents, after the U.S. data was released.
 TD Securities said the day's range for the currency should
hold between C$1.0150-C$1.04.
 Initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week
fell to a five-month-low of 391,000, well below economists'
expectations for 420,000 and below the key 400,000 level for
the first time since early August.
 Separately, the U.S. economy grew at annual rate of 1.3
percent, the government said in its final estimate for the
second quarter, up from the previously estimated 1.0 percent.
 That reflected consumer spending and export growth that was
stronger than earlier estimated. [ID:nS1E78S0BT]
 Worries about the European debt crisis remained a pressing
factor in currency markets, and sentiment has whipsawed between
fear and hope for the past week.
 "Essentially the market is just trying cling to risk-on but
having trouble," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist
at Scotia Capital.
 "As every vote for the EFSF 2 gets passed, that's one more
hurdle cleared but I think generally the market recognizes that
it's not just the passing of the EFSF 2 that's the solution. We
probably need a bigger, broader solution than that."
 Bond prices were mostly lower. The two-year Canadian
government bond CA2YT=RR was down 1 Canadian cent to yield
0.933 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR lost 38
Canadian cents to yield 2.237 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)
 