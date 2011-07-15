CANADA FX-C$ hits 2-month high after stress test results

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 2-month high against the U.S. currency on Friday, following results of a "stress test" that showed eight European banks are not strong enough to withstand a prolonged recession.

The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$0.9520 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0504, well above Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9610, or $1.0406. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob Wilson)