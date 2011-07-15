Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:02 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits 2-month high after stress test results

Fri Jul 15, 2011 12:19pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a 2-month high against the U.S. currency on
Friday, following results of a "stress test" that showed eight
European banks are not strong enough to withstand a prolonged
recession.
 The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$0.9520 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0504, well above Wednesday's North American
finish of C$0.9610, or $1.0406.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob Wilson)
 