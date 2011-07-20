Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:01 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms after Bank of Canada MPR report

Wed Jul 20, 2011 10:46am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada
issued its Monetary Policy Report, in which it raised its
forecasts for overall and core inflation this year.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit as high as C$0.9472 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0557, up from C$0.9485 just before the report was
released and stronger than Tuesday's close at C$0.9508 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0517.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 