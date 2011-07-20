CANADA FX-C$ firms after Bank of Canada MPR report

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada issued its Monetary Policy Report, in which it raised its forecasts for overall and core inflation this year.

The currency CAD=D4 hit as high as C$0.9472 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0557, up from C$0.9485 just before the report was released and stronger than Tuesday's close at C$0.9508 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0517. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)