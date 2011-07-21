CANADA FX-C$ rallies to highest since Nov. 2007
TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against the greenback on Thursday to its strongest level in over three and a half years, after the Bank of Canada signaled earlier this week it was closer to raising interest rates.
The currency CAD=D4 climbed to C$0.9431 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0603, its best level since November 2007, when it hit a modern-day high. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.