Mon 26 Dec 2016
CANADA FX-C$ rallies to highest since Nov. 2007

Thu Jul 21, 2011
 
TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against the greenback on Thursday to its strongest level in over three and a half years, after the Bank of Canada signaled earlier this week it was closer to raising interest rates.

The currency CAD=D4 climbed to C$0.9431 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0603, its best level since November 2007, when it hit a modern-day high. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 