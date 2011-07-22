Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:01 EST
CANADA FX-Canada's dollar slips after tame CPI reading

Fri Jul 22, 2011 7:18am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Friday after a June Canadian
inflation reading came in surprisingly tame.
 The currency slipped as low as C$0.9504 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0522, down from around C$0.9465 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0565, just prior to the data.
 Canadian inflation eased to 3.1 percent in June from an
eight-year high of 3.7 percent, still a notch above the central
bank's target range but expected to ease further and relieve
pressure to hike interest rates. [ID:nSCLMIE70D]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
 