CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada May retail sales

TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar trimmed losses against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canadian retail sales grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.1 percent in May from April. [ID:nN1E76L00W]

The currency CAD=D4 pared losses by about 20 ticks to C$0.9467 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0563, immediately following the retail sales data. It was still lower than Thursday's North American finish of C$0.9454 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0578. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)