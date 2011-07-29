CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after disappointing Canada, U.S. data
TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell to a session low against the greenback on Friday morning after a slew of data, including Canadian economic growth numbers, producer prices and U.S. GDP came in below expectations.
The currency slipped as low as C$0.9566 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0454, from about C$0.9511, or $1.0514 immediately before the releases. [nSCLTIE70G] [nCAT00548] [nN1E76S08P]
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.