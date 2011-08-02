CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on U.S. consumer data

* C$ sinks to $0.9619 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0396

* U.S. consumer spending falls unexpectedly

TORONTO, Aug. 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest since July 18 on Tuesday after U.S. data showed consumer spending fell in June, an unexpected decline that suggested the economic growth of Canada's largest trading partner could be subdued in the third quarter.