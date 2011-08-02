Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:57 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on U.S. consumer data

Tue Aug 2, 2011 8:44am EDT
 
* C$ sinks to $0.9619 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0396

* U.S. consumer spending falls unexpectedly

TORONTO, Aug. 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest since July 18 on Tuesday after U.S. data showed consumer spending fell in June, an unexpected decline that suggested the economic growth of Canada's largest trading partner could be subdued in the third quarter.

The Canadian currency fell to $0.9619 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0396. It closed at C$0.9555 on Friday. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 