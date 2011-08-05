Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:00 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada jobs data

Fri Aug 5, 2011 7:11am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped on Friday after data showed the jobless rate in July dropped to its lowest since December 2008 in the domestic economy. [ID:nSCL5JE70K]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9801 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0203, after the data, rising about 25 ticks. But it was still a touch below Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9795 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0209. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by W Simon )

 